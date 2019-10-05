Sacramento LGBT Community Center Moves to Temporary Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A center dedicated to helping the LGBT community gets a new temporary home.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center director says the new building gives them the extra space they desperately needed.

They’re bringing in more clients than ever who need help with housing, counseling and healthcare.

The house in midtown Sacramento served as a symbol of solace for LGBTQ neighbors the last 20 years.

“It really provides access to people who have no other place where they feel comfortable and welcome to access housing services and health-related service,” Executive director David Heitstuman said.

Heitstuman says they’ve outgrown the old building.

“A lot of stairs, a lot of tiny rooms that were awkward. Just a variety of things that weren’t really welcoming or adequate to meet the current needs of our community,” Heitstuman said.

They are now moving into a new temporary building on K Street.

“This is our youth drop-in center that's open seven days a week,” Community engagement coordinator Ariela Cuellar told FOX40.

The location is roughly twice the size of their old location.

“One of the features I personally enjoy the most is we have an elevator,” Cuellar said. “So, we are ADA accessible. To be completely transparent, our last location was not ADA accessible.”

The new center will allow all staff members to work out of the same building which wasn’t possible in the past. There are also more confidential meeting spaces for clients to get counseling and advocacy services.

A new location was made possible through various grants including a $500 thousand investment from Sutter Health.

“This is the first step but not the last step,” City Councilmember Steven Hansen told FOX40.

A new permanent building may only be a few months away.

The city council approved a $750 thousand grant in September to help the center purchase a new site on 20th Street.

“The center is such an integral part of helping LGBT youth, seniors and a lot of our LGBT folks experiencing homelessness to live and lead productive lives,” Hansen said.