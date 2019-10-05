San Joaquin County Deputies Struck by Wrong-Way Driver; DUI Suspect Arrested

Posted 9:56 AM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, October 5, 2019

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY —  A 23-year-old suspect was arrested Friday night after a crash involving San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies.

Just before midnight, two deputies in a patrol unit were struck by a vehicle driven by Adan Medina-Torres as they were headed south on I-5 near French Camp Road.

The impact from the crash caused the patrol car to leave the roadway and come to a stop on the west embankment.

Two Stockton Police Department officers stopped to help.

Medina-Torres was attempting to leave the scene and was described as combative.

CHP responded to the scene and arrested Medina-Torres. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and charged with felony DUI, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Both deputies involved in the collision were treated and released at a local hospital.

Photo Gallery

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.