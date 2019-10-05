San Joaquin County Deputies Struck by Wrong-Way Driver; DUI Suspect Arrested

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A 23-year-old suspect was arrested Friday night after a crash involving San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies.

Just before midnight, two deputies in a patrol unit were struck by a vehicle driven by Adan Medina-Torres as they were headed south on I-5 near French Camp Road.

The impact from the crash caused the patrol car to leave the roadway and come to a stop on the west embankment.

Two Stockton Police Department officers stopped to help.

Medina-Torres was attempting to leave the scene and was described as combative.

CHP responded to the scene and arrested Medina-Torres. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and charged with felony DUI, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Both deputies involved in the collision were treated and released at a local hospital.