HERALD — A suspect was shot Sunday in an officer-involved shooting on the outskirts of Herald.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding says the shooting happened in the afternoon on Bennett Road near Clay Station Road.

All deputies who were at the scene are OK, according to Sgt. Deterding.

Deterding could not provide any information on the suspect’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX40 for more updates.

38.303292 -121.171505