Tuolumne County: Shooting Suspect Arrested

GROVELAND — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a bar shooting Saturday night in Groveland that left one person injured.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Juan Banuelos was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Iron Door Saloon on Main Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies Banuelos ran from the area after shooting a man who was fighting with his friend.

After several hours, Banuelos returned to the scene and was arrested, according to officials. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for attempted murder.

The shooting victim was flown to a Modesto hospital. The victim’s identity and current condition are unknown.