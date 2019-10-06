Update: McClellan Park Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested

Posted 12:07 PM, October 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:05PM, October 6, 2019

MCCLELLAN PARK — California Highway Patrol arrested 70-year-old William Nathanial Beasley Saturday morning in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last week.

The collision happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue at McClellan Park, the former Air Force base. A 73-year-old Army veteran died pushing his wife out of harm’s way.

The hit-and-run driver’s 2006 to 2011 silver Toyota Tacoma in a photo provided by the CHP.

California Highway Patrol officials said the elderly couple was making their way to a dentist appointment when they crossed the street, which had no pedestrian crosswalk, and a 2006-to-2011 silver Toyota Tacoma was headed straight for them.

“He saw the vehicle coming and he pushed her out of the way,” said CHP Officer Mike Zerfas.

Related Story
73-Year-Old Man Sacrifices Himself Saving Wife From Being Struck by Truck

CHP officials said the man was able to knock his wife to safety but ended up taking the full brunt of the truck’s impact. The pickup truck immediately took off after the collision.

Beasley, a resident of Antelope, will be charged with felony hit-and-run and manslaughter according to CHP officials.  He is being held at Sacramento County Jail.

CHP said a silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma was seized as part of the arrest. The truck had damage on the right front and right side, according to CHP officials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.