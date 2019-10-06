Update: McClellan Park Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested

MCCLELLAN PARK — California Highway Patrol arrested 70-year-old William Nathanial Beasley Saturday morning in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last week.

The collision happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue at McClellan Park, the former Air Force base. A 73-year-old Army veteran died pushing his wife out of harm’s way.

California Highway Patrol officials said the elderly couple was making their way to a dentist appointment when they crossed the street, which had no pedestrian crosswalk, and a 2006-to-2011 silver Toyota Tacoma was headed straight for them.

“He saw the vehicle coming and he pushed her out of the way,” said CHP Officer Mike Zerfas.

CHP officials said the man was able to knock his wife to safety but ended up taking the full brunt of the truck’s impact. The pickup truck immediately took off after the collision.

Beasley, a resident of Antelope, will be charged with felony hit-and-run and manslaughter according to CHP officials. He is being held at Sacramento County Jail.

CHP said a silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma was seized as part of the arrest. The truck had damage on the right front and right side, according to CHP officials.

