White House: Turkey to Invade Northern Syria

Posted 8:46 PM, October 6, 2019, by

A US military vehicle takes part in a joint patrol with Turkish forces in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town along the border with Turkey, on October 4, 2019. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Turkey will soon invade Northern Syria, casting uncertainty on the fate of the Kurdish fighters allied with the U.S. against in a campaign against the Islamic State group.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says U.S. troops “will not support or be involved in the operation” and “will no longer be in the immediate area.”

Grisham says that after a call between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will take custody of foreign fighters captured in the U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State group who have been held by the Kurdish forces supported by the U.S.

Kurdish forces bore the brunt of the ground campaign against Islamic State militants but are considered terrorists by the Turkish government.

