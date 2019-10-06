Williams Man Killed in I-5 Crash Remembered as a ‘Great Guy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMS -- Friends have been remembering the life of a 27-year-old Williams man who was killed while driving on Interstate 5 Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials say a Toyota Prius driven by Alberto Ruiz was traveling at an unknown speed when, for unknown reasons, it collided with the back of a big rig on northbound I-5.

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old was described by friends as full of life and a hard worker.

“He went out of his way to say hello to everybody. He was a great guy, you know, making everybody laugh,” said Ruiz’s friend, Jesus Hernandez.

Hernandez told FOX40 he got the news while he was on a break at work.

“I just felt, like, numb, I guess is the word I'm looking for,” he said.

Hernandez said the family is now left planning a funeral.

“He wouldn’t want us to be sad or anything. He’d want us to be happy,” Hernandez said.

Loved ones are remembering Ruiz as someone who would give anyone the shirt off his back if they were in need.

“There’s a saying in Mexico where it's 'enterrarme con la banda,' which is 'bury me with the band.' And I feel like that’s the way he would want to go,” Hernandez told FOX40.

The collision is still under investigation.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page for the family to help with funeral arrangements.