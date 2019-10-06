Woman Shot at North Highlands Mobile Home Park

Posted 7:40 PM, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, October 6, 2019

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A woman was shot Sunday night at a North Highlands mobile home park.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding reports gunfire rang out on Ohio Lane just off of Polk Street.

Neighbors FOX40 spoke with say they heard around six gunshots and saw a man running from the area. Sgt. Deterding has not yet confirmed any details about a suspect or suspects.

First responders found the shooting victim and took her to a hospital. Her condition has not been reported.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 38.656668 by -121.380289.

Mobile Home Park Shooting

