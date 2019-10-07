12-Year-Old Boy Escapes Armed, Attempted Kidnapper in Stockton

STOCKTON — Investigators say a boy was able to escape after he was forced into a car in Stockton Friday by an armed man.

Just before 3 p.m., the 12-year-old boy was walking south on Alexandria Place from West Benjamin Holt Drive when a man with a black, semi-automatic handgun ordered him into a car, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the man had driven the boy to the area of North Pershing Avenue and West Swain Road when, at one point, he reached for something in the backseat.

That’s when the boy took the opportunity to escape the car.

The young victim later told investigators his attempted kidnapper was a white man in his late 40s or 50s. He was around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 to 200 pounds with a stocky build. He also had gray hair and an unshaven face.

At the time, the man was reportedly wearing a white, button-up, short-sleeve shirt with a collar, black sunglasses and light blue jeans.

He was driving a light silver, compact car with a black interior.

The Lincoln Unified School District’s Public Safety Department and the Stockton Police Department are helping the sheriff’s office with the investigation into the attempted kidnapping. If you have any information, you are asked to call 209-468-4400 and reference case number 19-24398.