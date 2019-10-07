Investigators Found Airsoft Gun on Herald Man Fatally Shot by Deputy

HERALD — In a press release sent Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect who was shot and killed by a deputy in Herald was not carrying a handgun but instead an airsoft gun.

Multiple Herald neighbors called the sheriff’s office Sunday about the suspicious man, who has only been identified as a 55-year-old Herald resident.

“The callers indicated that the subject is known to the area and also known to carry weapons,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

One caller said they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Around 15 minutes after the calls, the sheriff’s office says a sole deputy arrived at the scene and found the man lying in a ditch. He would not respond at first but soon woke up and began speaking to the deputy.

At one point in their conversation, the deputy says he saw what appeared to be a handgun in the man’s waistband and began “giving the suspect verbal commands,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When the man went to grab the alleged handgun, the deputy shot him.

Investigators later discovered the handgun was actually an airsoft gun made to look like a Glock firearm.

The deputy, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was uninjured.

While the Homicide Bureau, Professional Standards Division and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office investigate, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, per sheriff’s office protocol.