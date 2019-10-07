Man Killed in South Lake Tahoe Hit-and-Run Crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A man was killed after being hit by a car Sunday night, according to South Lake Tahoe Police.

Police officials said the man was struck by a black car just before 8 p.m. on Lake Tahoe Boulevard near Fairway Avenue while crossing the street at a crosswalk. The force from the blow launched the man to the sidewalk and the car took off, according to investigators.

Medical personnel came and tried to treat the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police officials said.

Later that night, officials said 20-year-old Martin Cruz came to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department just after 12:30 a.m. and told police he may have been involved in the crash. After being interviewed, Cruz was found to be the driver and police arrested him for felony hit and run, according to investigators.

Cruz was booked into the El Dorado County Jail under a $75,000 bond, according to police officials.

The only information released about the victim was that the man was in his 70s.