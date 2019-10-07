Officials Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Mariposa County Fire
MARIPOSA COUNTY — Evacuation orders have been issued as a wildfire spreads through Mariposa County.
Cal Fire says the Briceburg Fire, just north of Midpines in the area of Highway 140 and Briceburg Bridge Road, started burning Sunday night. By Monday night, it had burned 500 acres and was 5% contained.
By Monday night, both sides of the highway from Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road were given mandatory evacuation orders. Nearby campgrounds were also evacuated.
Click here to see an evacuation map.
Caltrans says Highway 140 was closed from Colorado Road to Savage Trading Post.
The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at New Life Christian Fellowship on 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.
This story is developing.