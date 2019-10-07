× Officials Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Mariposa County Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY — Evacuation orders have been issued as a wildfire spreads through Mariposa County.

Cal Fire says the Briceburg Fire, just north of Midpines in the area of Highway 140 and Briceburg Bridge Road, started burning Sunday night. By Monday night, it had burned 500 acres and was 5% contained.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: Mariposa County Route 140- closure now in effect from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post due to the Briceburg Fire. There is no estimate for when the route will reopen. #BriceburgFire #Yosemite pic.twitter.com/0ZHNEMMyHR — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) October 7, 2019

By Monday night, both sides of the highway from Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road were given mandatory evacuation orders. Nearby campgrounds were also evacuated.

Click here to see an evacuation map.

Caltrans says Highway 140 was closed from Colorado Road to Savage Trading Post.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at New Life Christian Fellowship on 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

This story is developing.