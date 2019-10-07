Police: Woman Suspected of DUI after Hitting Yuba City Teen, Driving Away

YUBA CITY — A Yuba City boy was critically injured Monday after police say a mother who they suspect was intoxicated hit him with her car and drove away.

Just after 8 a.m., the 13-year-old boy was walking along Franklin Road near Lindsey Lane when the Yuba City Police Department says he was struck by a vehicle that eventually left him behind.

He was hospitalized and was still in critical condition by Monday night.

A CaringBridge page created by family members identifies the boy as Alec Flores and says the teen has brain trauma and “is not expected to recover from his injuries.”

The police department reports its officers later arrested 36-year-old Constance Addison in front of her Yuba City home.

At the time of the crash, police say she had her three children in the car with her.

Addison now faces charges for felony hit-and-run, child endangerment and felony driving under the influence causing injury.