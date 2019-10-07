Texas Man Dies in Golf Cart Crash at Camino Course

CAMINO — A man from Texas crashed a speeding golf cart at a Camino golf course Monday and died.

The California Highway Patrol says just before 4:30 p.m., the 44-year-old man was driving along the 10th fairway of the Apple Mountain Golf Resort. A 31-year-old Sacramento man was riding with him.

At one point, the man began speeding down a hill on the cart path, according to the CHP. The golf cart lost control as it went over a bridge and broke through a railing before landing in a creek.

When the cart crashed, the CHP says the driver was ejected from his seat. He died from his injuries.

The Sacramento man who was with him sustained minor injuries and was taken to nearby Marshall Hospital.

CHP investigators believe the man may have been drinking alcohol prior to the deadly crash.

38.749459 -120.709485