The Firehouse Restaurant Temporarily Closes Again after Cockroach Infestation

SACRAMENTO — The Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento has been closed for a second time in under a week following inspections by the Environmental Management Department.

On Wednesday, an inspector found 15 live German cockroaches, 32 dead cockroaches and three egg sacs in multiple areas of the 2nd Street restaurant, according to the inspection report. That prompted The Firehouse to close for the day.

The following day’s inspection report states two live cockroaches were found near the salad and dessert prep area and killed. A nymph cockroach was also killed in the basement, where the inspector also found hundreds of dead cockroaches.

By the end of Thursday’s inspection, the report says the restaurant was allowed to reopen but could not use the salad and dessert prep area until a reinspection set for Monday, when the restaurant had to be clear of the insect infestation.

Monday afternoon, The Firehouse had posted a sign saying the restaurant would be “closed today for kitchen maintenance.” Below it, an EMD sign stated the restaurant’s health permit had been temporarily suspended due to “insect/rodent infestation.”

FOX40 has attempted to reach out to The Firehouse Restaurant for comment but has not been able to reach a spokesperson.