Vacaville Police: Couple Arrested for Assault After Road Rage Fight

VACAVILLE — A man and woman were arrested Friday night for assaulting two people at an intersection in Vacaville, according to police.

The Vacaville Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls just before 5 p.m. reporting a physical fight between two men who got out of their cars after stopping at an intersection.

Investigators said the cause of the fight was unclear but they discovered 37-year-old Robert Hanna and 30-year-old Nickole Ade were in their car with their two young children when the fight began.

According to police, once the fight ensued, Hanna pulled out a loaded gun and began hitting the man from the other car with it.

The man’s female passenger was struck in the face by Hanna when she attempted to intervene, investigators said.

Police said Ade also got out of the car and attacked the couple.

Before police arrived on the scene, Hanna and Ade fled with their children in their car and pulled into a home improvement store parking lot on East Monte Vista Avenue, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police that Hanna gave Ade the gun and she hid it in her waistband, entering the store with her kids.

Officers said they arrested Hanna in front of the store and took Ade into custody inside of it, recovering the loaded gun.

The unidentified injured couple were given medical treatment at the scene by medical personnel and were released.

Hanna was arrested on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while out on bail, and firearms violations, according to police. Ade was arrested on battery and firearm-related charges.

Police said their two children were taken into protective custody and turned over to Child Protective Services.