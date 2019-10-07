Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has a mobile with a camera, or a camera, and wildlife is all around us, especially birds, so take a pic, submit on the WCA Facebook page attached to a message with name, email, type of bird they think it is and where it was taken. Kids under 12 enter free, those over with parental support if under 18 are asked to make a $5.00 donation thru the FB page button or on the Wildlife Care website at www.WildlifeCareAssociation.com with a note it’s for the photo entry. The donations help the WCA heroes of nature, our community volunteers, be able to accomplish saving thousands of birds and small animals to be returned to the environment every year. 88 cents of every dollar goes directly to saving wildlife.

Thanks!

More info:

Wildlife Care Association Fall Photo Contest- Give Us The Bird!

Now - December 31st

Submit entry via Facebook

@ Wildlife Care Association Of Sacramento

WildlifeCareAssociation.com