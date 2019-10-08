Father Stops Suspicious Woman who Approached His Teen at Roseville Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Police Department is warning parents to be cautious after a woman walked up to a teen at the Westfield Galleria mall Sunday and started acting suspiciously.

“What school do you go to?’ And then she said something else,” Lowe told FOX40. “The next thing she said was, ‘Why don’t you follow me outside?' ‘Why don’t you come with me outside?’ And so, at that point, I realized that’s not right.”

Anthoni Lowe had a warning for other parents. His concern was about an experience he and his family had over the weekend when Lowe’s teenage son was approached by a woman inside of the J.C. Penney at the Galleria.

“A stern voice as I could and I just said, ‘No.’ She kind of looked at me and then she kind of scurried off,” Lowe explained.

Lowe said after alerting security, he saw the woman talking to another child in the store.

“When I noticed that I step a little closer to the woman again,” he explained. “She sees me. She tries to wave me off or shoo me away and she bolts out of the store.”

Outside, Lowe was able to get a picture of the woman. FOX40 has blurred the woman’s face because she has not been charged with a crime.

Lowe said he posted about the encounter on social media and called police. The Roseville Police Department said telling them was the right call, adding they are now looking for the woman.

“We, right now, are trying to put the pieces together,” said Roseville Police spokesman Rob Baquera. “We are working to identify this woman so that we can have a conversation with her to see what her intent and interest was in this situation.”

Lowe said his hope is that parents will be extra cautious about who approaches their kids in public settings, especially given the holiday shopping season is right around the corner.

“She could be sick, I have no idea. So, you know, that’s what my only thought,” he said. “You really just have to pay attention as a parent, it doesn’t matter where you are. Roseville is a safe community but it could happen anywhere.”

While they are looking into it, Roseville police said they do not believe this incident or the woman in question is tied to any sort of human trafficking