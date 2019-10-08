Get Outdoors: Halloween Camping for Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is hanging out outside with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California getting the details on the various places for families to camp this Halloween.

As families are looking for safe and friendly alternatives to enjoy Halloween activities, more and more are turning to fall camping. Campgrounds are an awesome way to enjoy the celebration. There is nearly 100% participation, kids can walk around the campground without the worry of crossing streets, and most offer additional activities.

SF North Petaluma KOA – Petaluma - RV treating very Friday along with pumpkin painting, costume parades, hayrides and a petting zoo. Join them on the weekends of October 20th and the 27th for Spooktacualr Pot Luck Dinners.

Inn Town Campground – Nevada City– Once sun has set you can enjoy the Haunted Pathway every night in October. On October 12 they have a fall photo walk and Halloween craft hour. Enjoy trick or treating on Halloween at their sister property the Outside Inn.

Yogi Bears Jellystone Park Tower Park – Lodi - This family friendly park offers a pumpkin patch, costume contests, site decorating, Monster Mash Dance party, Prizes and so much fun all month. Once again, Yogi Bears tops our list of great things to do with your kids. Check out their website for some costume suggestions.

49er Village RV Resort – Plymouth – The village has been doing Halloween up for decades. Book early to get your spot, then sit back and enjoy the fun. Pumpkin parties, costume contest, site decorating. Trick or treating every weekend and open to the public after 6 p.m.

Lake of the Springs RV Resort – Oregon House - Fall activities include a Halloween-themed weekend on Oct. 26 with a fishing derby, a pumpkin carving contest and a campsite decorating contest. There will also be “trunk or treating,” as well as a family dance and costume contest.