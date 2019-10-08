Grace Davis Student in Modesto Diagnosed with Active Tuberculosis

MODESTO — A Modesto student at Grace Davis High School has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

TB is a bacteria that affects the lungs and is transmitted through the air. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough, excessive sweating, fatigue, fever, weight loss and wheezing.

While it is infectious, it is curable with treatment.

Letters informing parents of the student’s diagnoses have been sent out.

Stanislaus Public Health officials are working to determine who may have been exposed and making sure they are tested.

The student remains under medical care. There is no longer a risk of exposure to the students and staff on campus.

Learn more about TB from the California Department of Public Health.