Husband Badly Burned, Wife Injured in Stockton House Fire

STOCKTON — A Stockton home became uninhabitable and one of its homeowners was badly burned following a fire.

Around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Stockton Fire Batallion Chief Brandon Doolan reports crews responded to a house fire on Jamaica Way off Buckeye Street.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage and spread to the rest of the home, according to Doolan. Firefighters had to battle flames spurred on by fuel leaking from a car.

Doolan says a husband and wife were inside the house when the fire started. When first responders got to the man, he had severe burns covering most of his body.

He was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital before he was transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

His wife sustained a minor head injury but was not hospitalized.

Before the fire was extinguished, Doolan says it threatened a home next door.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.