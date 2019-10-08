International Peace Festival

The Nutrition Professor, Timaree Hagenburger, is back at Studio40 for another fun and delicious food demonstration! She’ll be sharing Shop Smart, Prep Smart and Eat Smart tips, while making a versatile topping for pancakes, waffles, toast and more, a recipe featured on her website: https://thenutritionprofessor.com/provide-sweetness-well-nutrients-meals-nectarines/


More info:
International Peace Festival
Sunday, October 13th
11am - 5pm
La Sierra Community Center
5325 Engle Rd, Carmichael
Free Admission!
(916) 686-5785
KoranneFoundation.org

The Nutrition Professor
TheNutritionProfessor.com
Facebook: Timaree.Hagenburger
Twitter: @TheNutriProf

