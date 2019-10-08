Modesto Police: Man Found Dead, Possibly Mauled by Pit Bulls

MODESTO — A man was found dead Monday morning and Modesto Police investigators said he might have been mauled to death by two pit bulls.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, police officers responded to a 911 call about a man who was lying down, bleeding and not breathing, inside a home at 132 Village Road.

Investigators said the 21-year-old victim was visiting people who lived at the home and spent the night with their permission.

When police arrived, the man was not responsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Due to the man’s injuries, officials said detectives from the Modest Police Department Violent Crime Unit took over the investigation.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation suggests the man may have been attacked by two pit bulls that belonged to the homeowner.

The two dogs were placed in quarantine by the Modesto Police Department Animal Control Unit, according to officials.

Officials said an autopsy has been scheduled with the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a suspicious death.