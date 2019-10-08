Preview: 7th Annual Paws To Party

Posted 5:31 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30PM, October 8, 2019

Simone is in-studio with Front Street Animal Shelter's Bobby Mann and a couple of his furry friends to chat about the upcoming 7th Annual Paws To Party event happening Friday.

