Schools Announce Closures as Northern California Counties Prepare for PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs

School districts in several affected counties are closing campuses in anticipation of Pacific Gas and Electric’s power shut-offs.

Many schools have chosen to stay open Wednesday, when PG&E will start its preventative outages. But others have already canceled classes for students through Thursday, when PG&E anticipates power will return to its customers.

Follow our Live Blog for more updates on PG&E’s power shut-offs.

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, with some potentially staying closed through Thursday:

Marysville Joint Unified School District

Closed Wednesday, Oct. 9: Yuba Feather Elementary, Dobbins Elementary, Foothill Intermediate, Loma Rica Elementary, Browns Valley Elementary, and Cordua Elementary

Esparto Unified School District

Closed Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10

Solano Community College

Closed Wednesday, Oct. 9: All campuses closed and no on ground or online classes

El Dorado Union High School District

Closed Wednesday, Oct. 9: All schools closed

Amador County Unified School District

Closed Wednesday, Oct. 9: All schools, district office and sites closed

University of California, Berkeley

Closed Wednesday, Oct. 9: All classes canceled but the campus will remain open with limited services

This story is developing.