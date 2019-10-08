Suisun City: 2 Alarm Apartment Building Fire, Arson Suspected

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire Tuesday morning and investigators found evidence of arson, according to officials.

Officials said the fire occurred at Breezewood Village Apartments and firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 a.m.

A fire chief arrived on the scene, confirmed heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment and requested a 2nd Alarm, according to officials.

Officials said the firefighters were able to put out the fire and turn off the building’s sprinkler system.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, officials said the fire was arson-based.

Fire officials said a suspect has been identified and the Suisin City Police Department is working with the Suisin City Fire Department’s Arson Division to track down and arrest the suspect.

The total fire damage to the upstairs apartment is not yet known, but officials said the downstairs apartment beneath received considerable water damage from the sprinklers.