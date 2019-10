Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is on the move visiting different women-led charities that will be honored Friday for the Honoring Women Entrepreneurs and Their Charities event in Granite Bay.

Mae first chats with Hearts Landing Ranch Founder Donna Eckwortzel about how her charity uses ranch animals to help troubled youth.

Then Mae goes to Roseville and speaks with The Petal Connection Founder Jennifer Arey about how her charity creates flower arrangements for hospice patients.