CHP Investigating After Window Shatters on PG&E Truck

Posted 3:35 PM, October 9, 2019, by

MAXWELL — The CHP is investigating after a window on a PG&E work truck was shattered along Interstate 5, according to KTVU.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday evening near the Maxwell rest area. The worker inside the truck told officers a white pickup truck pulled up next to him. He heard what sounded like a gunshot and then the passenger window shattered.

The worker says he felt that he was targeted for being in a PG&E truck.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating whether it was a bullet or some other projectile shattered the window.

No injuries were reported.

