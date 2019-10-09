Elk Grove Man Arrested for Alleged Child Pornography Possession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- An Elk Grove man was arrested at his home and charged with possession of child pornography Tuesday, according to police.

Police identified the man as 54-year-old Larry Capello.

Police said Capello also worked with children.

“We also learned that Capello was an elementary school counselor, as well as a youth coach in the city of Stockton,” Officer Jason Jimenez told FOX40.

The Stockton Unified School District lists Capello as a counselor at Peyton Elementary School.

In a statement to FOX40, the school district said in part:

We are committed to the safety and welfare of our students, and we expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices, care, and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the wellbeing of our children.

Capello was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail but he has since been released.

Police said they do not know if Capello’s alleged child porn possession has ties to the school where he worked. The investigation remains open.

“This case is still active and ongoing, and that’s why we’re asking anybody that knows anything about Capello and his involvements with minors to reach out to us,” Jimenez said.

Capello is set to be arraigned on Oct. 22 in Sacramento Superior Court.

The school district says Peyton Elementary will have additional support staff on campus when school resumes next Monday.