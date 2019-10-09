Grass Fire Jumps Highway 12 West of Rio Vista

SOLANO COUNTY — A grass fire has jumped Highway 12 in Solano County, just west of Rio Vista.

The fire is rapidly burning along both sides of Highway 12 near Highway 113, where it is being spurred on by gusty winds and tall, dry grass.

Fire burning at the base of the windmills. Highways 113 & 12. Solano County. Fire jumped Highway 12. pic.twitter.com/4UrIywukuK — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) October 9, 2019

The flames are burning at the bases of several wind turbines and threatening nearby trailers.

Resources have been arriving at the scene, with fire crews tackling the blaze on the ground.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a large swath Northern California, prompting Pacific Gas and Electric to shut down power to millions of people. Solano County is included in the preemptive power shut-offs.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This story is developing.