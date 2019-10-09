Police Say Man Started Fire, Hallucinated Flaming Bush was Moses

TRUCKEE — A homeless man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he gave information which suggested he lit a fire, hallucinated that the flaming bush was Moses, and it was talking to him.

Truckee Police Officer Pat Shaffer noticed a fire burning near the Sierra College campus, and he also saw someone trying to suspiciously leave the area.

Responding officers stopped the suspect before he could leave the area.

Police identified the suspect as Scott Stevenson, and they charged him with felony arson.

Stevenson was reportedly passing through the area.

The fire was put out by Truckee Fire and Cal Fire.