Stockton’s Weber Point Water Fountain to Reopen in 2020

STOCKTON -- A long-standing water feature in Stockton that drew hundreds of visitors every summer is set to return.

City officials say the Weber Point Water Fountain will re-open by Memorial Day of 2020.

For the past 20 years, Families would beat the heat with the help of the Weber Point Water Fountain.

“Have the water shoot out when you’re a kid, it’s like, oh it’s tight,” Stockton resident Ronald Cavitt told FOX40.

Officials were forced to close the fountain due to its poor state.

Community Relations Officer Connie Cochran says the good old days are coming back.

“Council saw it as a major priority because we live in such a hot area and it is a wonderful cooling feature for everyone,” Cochran said.

The feature, which had been around for 20 years, needs some updating before it can reopen.

“We had been having challenges with it, so the filtering system was not up to today’s codes and standards,” Cochran said.

There will also be updates to its mechanical aspects and the structure of the fountain.

“We’ll see construction soon, and then we want to have it actually up and running sometime in early spring,” Cochran said.

Cavitt says he looks forward to the Stockton icon’s return, so he may share the experience with his own family.

“When summertime comes, it’ll be fun for the kids for sure. I'll have a reason for the family to come out here to enjoy Stockton,” Cavitt says.