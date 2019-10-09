LIVE BLOG: Hundreds of Thousands of PG&E Customers Brace for Largest Power Shut-Off Ever

Victim of South Tahoe Hit-and-Run was 78-Year-Old Local Man

Posted 6:22 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, October 9, 2019

Marlon Cruz, 20

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Authorities have identified the 78-year-old California man who was struck and killed while crossing a street in South Lake Tahoe in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

Police say Edwin Harshman of South Lake Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Marlon Cruz, fled the scene initially before turning himself at the South Lake Tahoe police station about five hours later.

Cruz has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police say an initial investigation indicates Harshman was crossing Lake Tahoe Boulevard outside a crosswalk.

Cruz of Idaho Falls, Idaho is a sophomore at Lake Tahoe Community College and starting goalie for the school’s men’s soccer team.

