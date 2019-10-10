4 Money Rules You May Want to Break

Financial professional Jeff Bangerter from Bangerter Financial Services is explaining to Mae why some common "money rules" may need to be broken.

Save 10% of Your Income

Saving 10% of your income for retirement sounds like a nice round number, but this rule-of-thumb falls short because it does not consider the age at which we start saving.

Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Saving for Retirement

Remember, mortgage debt isn’t always a bad thing. In most cases, it’s the last debt you pay off. I know the thought of owning your own home free and clear sounds like a great idea, but it could actually put you in a less secure situation later on.

Don’t Use Credit Cards

Using credit wisely is an important part of building a good credit history. Lenders will be more likely to offer you a better interest rate if you have a good credit score.

Get a Tax Refund

People get excited about receiving a tax refund. While, it feels good not to owe the IRS money, in some cases, getting money back isn’t always in your best interest.