Adopt a Pet: Jake

Simone is outside with Nerio from the Sacramento SPCA getting to know Jake, a 4-year-old German Shepherd in need of a home.

Name: Jake

Age: 4 1/2 years old

Breed: German Shepherd

Sex: Male

Adoption Fee: $110

Look at this handsome devil! Jake is not only good looking but incredibly smart. If you say "hurry up" he knows to go to the bathroom. He also will touch you with his paw when he needs to go potty. Jake also knows sit, down, come, heal and wait.

His favorite things to do are playing tug of war, walking, which he does like a gentleman, and be lavished with attention. Jake loves being around his people. He is not super treat motivated, preferring attention over food. He is so gentle and acts like an old soul.

He is a joy to be with in the car. Jake also likes his dog friends and may be okay with cats with a very slow introduction. He could stand to gain a little weight. Other than that, he is perfect and ready to go!