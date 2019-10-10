Blue Line Wives Group Lends Support to Officer’s Family after Devastating Diagnosis

MANTECA — A Bay Area police officer living in Manteca is facing his final days with stage-four pancreatic cancer, but he’s not alone thanks to the Stanislaus County-based Blue Line Wives.

Pleasanton Police Officer Kyle Henricksen likes to share his whimsical side, singing with his daughter, even in the face of a devastating diagnosis.

“It’s so emotional at this time just because I can’t even imagine what Jennifer’s (Henricksen’s wife) feeling right now,” Blue Line Wives board member Amanda Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield and fellow Blue Line Wives President Amanda Young are now organizing a fundraiser set for Oct. 21 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The money raised, they say, will go toward Henricksen’s mounting medical bills.

“We can be complete and total strangers but we’re still a very, very tight community,” Young said.

Organizers said Henricksen was recently told by his doctors that his battle may be over soon.

“Told him that it was time to discontinue all treatment and to go home and spend what time he had left with his family,” Young said.

Now, the members of Blue Line Wives want his family to know that they’re with them.

“We just want to help, that’s what our group is,” Young said. “That’s what our group is all about.”

Blue Line Wives organizers are striving to help as many people as they can. They say some of the proceeds will benefit the Officer Natalie Corona’s memorial fund.

If you would like to help the group’s efforts to help the Henricksen family, click here.