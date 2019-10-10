LIVE BLOG: Hundreds of Thousands of PG&E Customers Brace for Largest Power Shut-Off Ever

Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Spreads in Contra Costa County

Posted 6:54 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, October 10, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Police have ordered evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spreads in the hills of a San Francisco Bay Area community.

Moraga-Orinda firefighters responded to the scene near the St. Mary’s College campus early Thursday. The school does not appear threatened at this time.

Moraga police ordered evacuations in the town’s Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents were told to take only essential items.

The community in Contra Costa County is part of Pacific Gas and Electric’s ongoing pre-emptive electricity shutdowns.

