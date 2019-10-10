Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Spreads in Contra Costa County

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Police have ordered evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spreads in the hills of a San Francisco Bay Area community.

Moraga-Orinda firefighters responded to the scene near the St. Mary’s College campus early Thursday. The school does not appear threatened at this time.

#MerrillFire off Merrill Circle N and Merrill Dr, Moraga in Contra Costa county is 40 acres and 50% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE and City of Moragas. pic.twitter.com/lQW9bAYqL9 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 10, 2019

Moraga police ordered evacuations in the town’s Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents were told to take only essential items.

The community in Contra Costa County is part of Pacific Gas and Electric’s ongoing pre-emptive electricity shutdowns.