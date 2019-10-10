Football With The Record, October 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with The Record’s Nick Woodard talking about high school football.

Kimball (5-2), 2-1 VOL) at Manteca (4-2, 1-1 VOL): The Jaguars have already won more games than they did in the entire 2018 season, led by sophomore quarterback Nicholas Coronado (1,479 passing yards, 16 TD’s) and senior wideout Jaxen North (463 receiving yards, seven touchdowns).

Kimball has proven it can score, but so can Manteca with its talented trio of QB Ryan Ward, RB Trabron Russell and WR Jacob De Jesus. To make a statement against the Buffaloes, Kimball will have to try and stop one of the deadliest offenses in the area.

Tracy (2-4, 1-0 TCAL) at Lincoln (6-0, 1-0 TCAL): The Bulldogs may not have the overall record that Lincoln boasts, but they do have an edge in experience. Seniors QB Logan Fife (1,147 passing yards, 11 TD’S) and Trevor Pope (623 all-purpose yards, 10 TD’s) lead a talented cast for Tracy.

Lincoln is younger, but just as talented. A defense that’s given up 24 total points in six games will try to help the Trojans beat Tracy for the first time since 2012.

Week 6 Highlight: Manteca High running back Trabron Russell rushed for over 240 yards and scored seven times in the Buffaloes’ crucial road victory over Oakdale.