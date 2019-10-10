Long-Time Neighbors of Turlock Cul-De-Sac Say They Were Ticketed for Parking Incorrectly

TURLOCK — Several Turlock neighbors woke up Wednesday morning to find tickets on their windshields.

“We got three,” said neighbor Richard Gaines, who has lived on Ferreira Ranch Drive for almost 20 years. “I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it.”

His cars were ticketed because of how they were parked in his cul-de-sac — nose first and perpendicular to the curb.

At $43 a ticket, he was not happy he would have to shell out nearly $130.

“I don’t want to pay it, you know. But I guess I don’t have no choice,” Gaines told FOX40.

Diana Blankenship was also cited and took to Facebook to warn others.

“Well, I was first surprised. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t realize that that was a law,’” she said. “I’m like we’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years and no one’s ever said anything.”

She said she feels police could have alerted drivers before giving out tickets.

“I’ve had my license for over 32 years. It’s not like I remember every law, so I was really surprised by it,” Blankenship said. “But I instantly realized, ‘OK, I obviously broke the law.’ I get it but a warning would have been nice.”

Neighbor Judith Bell said parking in the cul-de-sac has never been a problem before.

“They’ve parked that way for years every day not bothering anybody,” she told FOX40.

Turlock police confirm a total of 19 tickets were given out Wednesday throughout the city for several parking infractions. A new police cadet was recently added to the traffic division to patrol neighborhoods and enforce parking violations.

But Bell said she believes there could be another reason for the increased enforcement.

“I think because perhaps the city of Turlock is in financial trouble they’re looking to make some revenue out of this. Get a little money and may be going around streets looking for violations. I have no idea,” she said.

Authorities said the tickets go along with the increased police presence the community has requested and hope the cadet will also help deter property crimes from happening too.