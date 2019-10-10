Nevada County Sheriff: Twice as Many Calls for Service During Power Shut-Offs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- As thousands of people across Northern California remain without power, Nicole McNeely and the Food Bank of Nevada County were lending a helping hand to stock shelves for families within the county left in the dark.

“All of the schools have been canceled so a lot of families are faced with feeding their children all day,” McNeely said. “And a lot of people were not prepared for that.”

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power for millions of Californians on Wednesday due to a “widespread, severe wind event,” similar to conditions that helped fueled catastrophic wildfires in recent years.

“The reality is we have power shut-offs quite often in Northern California, mostly due to weather,” Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

Moon said within that time, they’ve received nearly 500 calls for service. She said that’s twice as many as they would normally receive in the same time period.

“We’ve been getting some updates from PG&E about restoring some power potentially this afternoon, but once they make that determination, then they have to visually inspect every line. So we could be another day or two without power,” Moon said.

PG&E said more than 6,000 field crews have been assessing lines to see if it's safe to restore power.

By Thursday afternoon, it was still unclear when power will be turned back on in Nevada County.

“And a lot of families have been forced to throw their food away that they've had in their refrigerators,” McNeely said.

While Sheriff Moon urged people to stay prepared, she was also asking people to be patient while crews worked hard to restore power.

“The PG&E crews out, we have received reports that they have been harassed. That they've been not in the safest positions. And I say, please be kind,” Moon told FOX40.