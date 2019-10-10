PG&E Power Shut-Offs: Approximately 126,000 Customers Have Power Restored; 600,000 Remain in the Dark

SAN FRANCISCO — The largest U.S. utility has turned power back on for nearly a fifth of the nearly 2 million people who lost power in California over a two-day span in a deliberate move to prevent its equipment from sparking.

Thursday morning, Pacific Gas & Electric said improved weather conditions allowed them to conduct safety inspections, repairs and restorations in some areas.

By 6 a.m., approximately 126,000 customers had their power restored. There are still approximately 600,000 customers in the dark.

PG&E spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin said the utility cut power to about 750,000 customers starting Wednesday but was working to restore power Thursday, starting in the northern and rural Humboldt County.

Experts estimate there are between two to three people for each electrical customer.

Subbotin says the utility is closely monitoring strong winds developing in central California’s Kern County, where 4,000 customers could lose power later Thursday.

The utility began cutting electricity Wednesday to prevent transmission lines from being toppled and starting wildfires amid heavy winds and extreme fire danger.

So far, the company said there has been no report of fires related to PG&E equipment in the Public Safety Power Shutoff zones. However, there have been many preliminary reports of vegetation-related damage to the company’s equipment within the PSPS zones.