Sac Fire Responds to Nearly 50 Fires in Last 24 Hours

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department says it has responded to 48 fires over the last 24 hours amid dry, windy weather and a preventive blackout by California’s largest utility affecting more than 1 million people.

The department says fire crews put out fires in three commercial buildings, three homes and halted many grass and brush fires.

🚨48!!🚨that’s the number of fire related incidents that Sac Fire has responded to in the last 24 hours . 3 commercial fires and 3 residential home fires . Large amount of vegetation fires . Our firefighters stand committed to your #safety pic.twitter.com/2pRRyPqdbH — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 10, 2019

The department posted a video on Twitter Thursday showing firefighters dousing the roof of a burning house with water as nearby trees swayed in the wind.

National Weather Service meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski says the Sacramento Valley is experiencing wind gusts of nearly 30 mph (48 mph).

Farther north in California, winds were gusting at 60 mph at mountain peaks in Sierra and Tehama County. Rogacheski says lighter winds are forecast for later Thursday.