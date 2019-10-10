LIVE BLOG: Hundreds of Thousands of PG&E Customers Brace for Largest Power Shut-Off Ever

Saints Player Does Not Have to Pay Fine for ‘Man of God’ Headband, Will Donate Money to Hospital

Posted 12:58 PM, October 10, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 06: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Waco, Texas (KXXV) — The NFL has backed off after fining a New Orleans Saints player for wearing a “Man of God” headband during a game.

The Washington Times said linebacker Demario Davis was fined $7,017 for violating the league’s uniform’s rules. The rule bars “personal messages.”

On Tuesday, the Davis took to Instagram to say he won his appeal against the NFL, and will not have to pay that fine.

“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King of France came together today to support the movement!” he said alongside a photo of a playground full of children at the local Catholic school wearing home-made versions of the headband.

“Look at all these beautiful children of God. Always glory above so I’m taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to [St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi] anyways,” Davis concluded.

