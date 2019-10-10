Strong Winds Fuel Prescribed Burn in El Dorado County, Turning it into Wildfire

EL DORADO COUNTY — A prescribed burn started in El Dorado County turned into a wildfire Thursday as winds strengthened in the Sierra.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Caples prescribed burn between highways 50 and 88, just northwest of Kirkwood, became a wildfire around 1:30 p.m.
Ten days prior, the prescribed burn was started as part of an ongoing forest restoration project, according to the Forest Service.
As the winds picked up, fire lines were built to keep the flames under control. By Thursday, additional crews had to be called in to extinguish the fire as it spread to just over 2,140 acres.
Smoke from the fire, along with smoke from the Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County, drifted into the Sacramento Valley Thursday afternoon.
This story is developing.