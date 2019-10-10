Strong Winds Fuel Prescribed Burn in El Dorado County, Turning it into Wildfire

EL DORADO COUNTY — A prescribed burn started in El Dorado County turned into a wildfire Thursday as winds strengthened in the Sierra.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Caples prescribed burn between highways 50 and 88, just northwest of Kirkwood, became a wildfire around 1:30 p.m.

Caples Prescribed Fire as seen from the air. Photos taken by Forest Supervisor Laurence Crabtree. #CaplesRx pic.twitter.com/xepeZgHhCC — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) October 7, 2019

Ten days prior, the prescribed burn was started as part of an ongoing forest restoration project, according to the Forest Service.

As the winds picked up, fire lines were built to keep the flames under control. By Thursday, additional crews had to be called in to extinguish the fire as it spread to just over 2,140 acres.

The Caples prescribed burn declared a wildland fire on today at 1:30 pm. Fire managers made the decision due to unfavorable weather conditions and the inability to meet previously established objectives. Inciweb is down. We will update when it comes back up. pic.twitter.com/zEQH3hEBDn — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) October 11, 2019

Smoke from the fire, along with smoke from the Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County, drifted into the Sacramento Valley Thursday afternoon.

Smoke from nearby fires (#CaplesPrescribedFire and #BriceburgFire ) may impact the Sacramento Valley area south of I-80 as depicted in this near surface smoke forecast loop. Check https://t.co/mxfuelPSEV for an official air quality forecast. #Cawx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/HJqD0gDLZr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 10, 2019

This story is developing.