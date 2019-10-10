LIVE BLOG: Hundreds of Thousands of PG&E Customers Brace for Largest Power Shut-Off Ever

Your Weekend, October 10

Posted 11:42 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, October 10, 2019

Mae has a list of fun events for you to attend this weekend.

Aftershock Festival
Discovery Park
Various times

Sacramento Turn Verein Oktoberfest
Sacramento Turn Verein
Fri 6 p.m.-Midnight; Sat 3 p.m.-Midnight

American Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sacramento Antique Faire
21st & X Streets (Under the Freeway)
Sun 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
BENT Sacramento LGBTQ Film Festival
Crest Theatre & Esquire IMAX
Various Times
FOOD:Kodaiko Ramen Bar
Drink: Tiger Bar

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.