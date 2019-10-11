After Stealing a Gold Chain, Thief was Shot in the Leg, Police say

STOCKTON — A shooting occurred in Stockton when a man was approached by two other men who punched him and ripped off his gold chain, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hispanic man who was robbed had a gun, and he chased after both Hispanic men.

When he caught up with the one who took his chain, he struck him over the head with the gun and shot him in the leg.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in the area.

Officials say the injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Police say they located a gun, and the scene is currently still active.

There is a road closure on East Main Street from Adelbert Avenue to Wagner Avenue.