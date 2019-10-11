Aftershock Attracts Record Number of Attendees, Organizers say

SACRAMENTO — Aftershock’s opening night ended Friday night with around 32,000 people having attended making it the program’s biggest opening night to date, according to organizers.

Slipknot and Staind wrapped up day one of Aftershock, and as attendees leave, they had some things to say about the festival.

“We’re just happy to be back again,” attendee Paul Ordonez told FOX40.

Hard Rock fans from across the county filled Sacramento’s Discovery Park for the eighth annual Aftershock music festival.

“It’s been great. The music’s been awesome,” Ordonez said.

One attendee traveled all the way from Iowa on his motorcycle to get up close to his favorite artists.

He earned his ticket on Instagram with his signature head bang.

“Dude I’m stoked. I love Hailstorm. I just watched Dropkick Murphy’s. It’s sick,” Ordonez said.

Aftershock expanded its two-day festival by one more day.

Rock lovers will have even more time this year to soak in the live entertainment.

“There’s a lot of great bands,” Ordonez said. “Just being able to sit and watch any band is great and just chill out and get crazy.”

The sold-out, three-day weekend is expected to draw in more than 90,000 people.

It would make this year’s Aftershock Music Festival the biggest in its history.

“There’s something very special about this festival in the way that it’s booked and the experience we have,” Director of Marketing Lindsey Medina told FOX40. “The fan base is incredibly loyal, and they end up telling all their friends about it who get to come back and enjoy it the next year.”

As fans sit back and enjoy this year’s line-up, some are already making plans for next year’s show after the festival announced that Metallica will headline the 2020 stage.

“Metallica is amazing, and we can’t see them next year at Aftershock,” Ordonez said.

Since Aftershock is attracting a record number of attendees, Cal Trans is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic delays in the area throughout the weekend.

Sacramento police are also increasing patrols to keep the crowd safe.