LIVE BLOG: Hundreds of Thousands of PG&E Customers Brace for Largest Power Shut-Off Ever

California Extends Window to File Work Harassment Complaints

Posted 10:12 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, October 11, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation extending the window of time for workers to file harassment, discrimination or retaliation complaints with the state from one to three years.

Newsom announced Thursday he signed that law and others aimed at boosting workplace protections.

Another bill bans employers from forcing workers to enter into arbitration agreements, which waive a number of rights including the ability to sue.

Former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed similar versions of both bills.

Both were written partly in response to the #MeToo movement that saw a rise in women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the author of the arbitration bill, says forcing workers to sign such agreements can leave vulnerable workers subject to harassment and discrimination.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.