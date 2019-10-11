Feral Hogs Root Up Grass on Ione Golf Course

IONE — Golfers teeing off on the back nine of the Castle Oaks golf course in Ione got a wild surprise Thursday when two feral hogs were caught on camera by the Ledger Dispatch newspaper rooting up the turf.

“I’ve been here over 23 years and have never seen any pigs on the property,” general manager Dominic Atlan said.

Atlan says one of them charged at a golfer who was able to get away unharmed, but the same can’t be said for the course.

“They’re a problem and if they’re around they can cause a lot of damage,” Atlan told FOX40.

The course says the damage was limited to the rough on either side of the 17th hole. If the hogs would have made their way here to the greens, it would have been more costly.

“Of course, we now have to put all this back and where it’s really damaged we have to re-seed it,” Atlan said. “This is in the rough so it’s not that big of a deal but it still costs time and labor to get it fixed.”

Atlan and a nearby golfer were eventually able to shoo the pair away.

The potential danger of a run-in with the wild hogs didn’t stop golfers from finding the fairways on Friday.

“The golfers have been coming out,” Atlan said. “It’s a really nice day.”