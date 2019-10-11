Pollock Pines Family Says Man Died When Oxygen Tank Lost Power during PG&E Shut-Off

POLLOCK PINES — The family of 67-year-old Robert Mardis Sr. believes he would still be alive if PG&E didn’t shut off their power this week in Pollock Pines.

“He had health issues,” Mardis’ daughter, Marie Aldea, told FOX40. “He had really bad COPD, which didn’t help, and he had congestive heart failure and other health issues, but the power going off and him not being able to get to his oxygen is, I believe, is what did it.”

Mardis’ electric oxygen tank lost power during PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shut-Off. His family says he couldn’t reach his battery-powered oxygen tank in time.

“He’ll never see my kids get married, he’ll never see his grandchildren. How do you fix that? You don’t. You can’t,” Aldea said. “Something got taken away from me that I can never get back, and I will miss my father forever.”

The utility shut off power for millions of people in Northern California as a precaution during windy and dry weather conditions similar to what has fueled catastrophic wildfires in the past.

